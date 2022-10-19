Search underway for missing Mahaska County man

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Crews are searching for a missing Mahaska County man, Ray Welch, near Lake Red Rock in Marion County.
Investigators say that Welch was last seen at the park on Sunday, October 16. There were few clues or explanations to help loved ones make sense of his sudden disappearance.
Aaron Stout is a childhood friend of Welch who used to hang out with him at the lake.
"Ray is a great guy, great father. Always quiet. Always helpful. Just down to earth kind of guy," Stout said.
Authorities have conducted several searches in the water and on land, using a tracking dog and a dive team.