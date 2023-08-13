UPDATE: Authorities locate body of man who may have drowned in central Iowa lake

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities located the body Sunday of a man who reportedly drowned in a central Iowa lake.
Emergency crews responded to Saylorville Lake just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They were called out after someone reported seeing a man go underwater and not resurface.
Authorities searched the lake until it got dark. They resumed their search just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, crews found the victim roughly 10 to 15 feet from shore in about 10 to 15 feet of water.
The search efforts were concentrated in the southeast part of the lake, an area commonly known as "Party Cove."
Saylorville Lake is located southeast of Des Moines.