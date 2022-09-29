Search and rescue teams scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl

Search and rescue teams are working to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian -- now a tropical storm still marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
Collapsed buildings, flooding, downed power lines and impassable roads were reported early Thursday by survey crews in the zone around where Ian slammed the shore near Cayo Costa in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall on Florida's west coast.
Rising ocean water piled up onshore -- 12 feet in some places -- and 150-mph winds whipped as Ian moved deeper inland. 911 call centers in several counties were inundated.
Thomas Podgorny was trapped in his two-story home in Fort Myers with three others, watching vehicles float away outside and worrying about others who did not evacuate, he told CNN.
"I've lost my house. I have water and gas flowing through my bottom floor," he said. "My neighbors have very little breathing room in their one-story house."
Nearly 2.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have no power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, and some drinking water systems have broken down completely or have boil notices in effect.
As Ian continues trudging northwest, heavy rain and flooding has been reported in the Orlando metro area, where 8 to 12 inches of rain had already fallen and up to 4 more inches of rain was expected.
Here are the latest developments:
• Downgraded to a tropical storm: Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday with winds of 65 mph, and the center of the storm was about 40 miles southeast of Orlando at 5 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said. Based on wind speed, Ian tied with 2004's Hurricane Charley as the strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, both with 150-mph winds at landfall.
• Tropical storm warnings still in place: Hurricane warnings along the east and west coasts of Florida were changed to tropical storm warnings when the system was downgraded. The warnings on the east coast stretched north to Cape Lookout, North Carolina.
• Record-high storm surges: Ian's storm surge hit up to 12 feet in some places. By Wednesday night, the storm surge along the west coast of Florida was believed to have peaked and was beginning to recede, while officials in Tampa warned residents to stay on guard.
• More than a foot of rainfall: Up to 20 inches of rain was expected in some areas, including Lehigh Acres near Fort Myers, which got 14.42 inches of rain and Warm Mineral Springs near Port Charlotte which got 11.05 inches.
• Other states brace for Ian's destruction: The storm on Thursday is expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean, threatening other states' east coasts. Governors in Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have already declared states of emergency.
Rescue efforts stymied as hurricane traps residents
In badly hit southwest Florida, a "three-pronged" search and rescue response is taking shape, with crews fanning out and help residents by air, ground and sea as soon as it's safe, officials said.
Calls for help came in Wednesday across several counties.
In Fort Myers -- where about 96% of the city was without power -- Fire Chief Tracy McMillion told residents to stay inside, and to stay hopeful. "We're coming for you, be encouraged," he told residents Wednesday night.
The city's downtown streets were flooded Wednesday with almost 4 feet of water, Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN.
One couple there was trapped in their home when the ceiling caved in.
"Something is dripping on me," Belinda Collins recalled her partner saying. "He got up, and the ceiling -- the family room ceiling -- caved in.'"
They called 911 and were waiting for a call back about when it would be safe to leave, they said.
In Port Charlotte, the storm tore off the roof above a hospital ICU with about 160 patients inside, Dr. Birgit Bodine, an internal medicine specialist at the facility, told CNN Wednesday night.
The staff moved patients to a safe place, but conditions made evacuation impossible, the doctor said, adding, "It's actually pretty terrible."
People in nearby Collier County were also trapped in their homes, calling for help, after electricity went out.
"Some are reporting life threatening medical emergencies in deep water. We will get to them first. Some are reporting water coming into their house but not life threatening. They will have to wait. Possibly until the water recedes," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening in a statement.
Complicating matters further, neighboring Lee County's 911 system was down and calls were being rerouted to Collier County, Chief Stephanie Spell told CNN. "At this point the majority of our 911 calls are water rescues," Spell added.
Elsewhere, conditions were too severe for first responders to be out.
Emergency crews in Charlotte County were not able to respond to 911 calls Wednesday due to dangerous storm conditions, county Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told CNN.
And in Sarasota, authorities decided Wednesday to take all police officers off the streets due to wind speeds and hazardous conditions, Mayor Eric Arroyo told CNN.
While other areas began rescue efforts Wednesday evening, authorities in Tampa and Orange County warned residents that the worst of Hurricane Ian had "yet to come" Wednesday night.
Curfews were in effect for residents in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties while severe conditions continued.
Monster storm leaves 'life-changing' mark on Florida
Even before the hurricane made landfall, officials knew the damage would be severe, and there will be a long road to recovery.
"Ian is going to be a life-changing event. This is a very powerful, catastrophic storm that is going to do significant damage," President and CEO of Florida Power & Light Eric Silagy, said.
Some sections of infrastructure will be irreparable and need to be rebuilt -- which can take weeks, Silagy said.
In Fort Myers Beach, key drinking water equipment failed, town spokesperson Jennifer Dexter told CNN.
"When the backup water pump system goes down, that shows you how serious it is," she said.
Punta Gorda's water system is empty and boil-water notices are in effect, according to an update from the city overnight.
Lee County Utilities issued a systemwide boil-water notice for all customers effective immediately due to the impacts of the hurricane, according to county officials. Residents in parts of Pasco County were also asked to boil their tap water as the water distribution system in the area lost pressure and a water main ruptured.
In Manatee County, residents were asked to limit flushing, showering, doing dishes and laundry due to power outages impacting the system.
In Cape Coral, authorities were getting reports of significant structural damage across the city, Ryan Lamb, the city's fire chief and emergency management director, told CNN.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested President Joe Biden approve a major disaster declaration for all 67 counties in the state, his office said in a news release. DeSantis is also asking Biden to grant FEMA the authority to provide 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for the first 60 days from Ian's landfall.
Where Ian is headed next
After walloping Cuba and making landfall in Florida, Ian is expected to slowly move across central Florida before exiting Thursday afternoon into the Atlantic Ocean, where it could strengthen again and affect another part of the United States.
There is a danger of "life-threatening" storm surge on Thursday and Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane conditions are also possible in those areas.
The storm is expected to drop up to 20 inches of rain across central and northeast Florida, with some isolated areas receiving 30 inches, the hurricane center said.
