School bus and vehicle collide in Cedar County; both drivers and one child injured

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Bennett Community School bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Tuesday morning, sending both drivers and one child to a hospital for their injuries.
According to a press release from Cedar County, the crash happened at around 7:25 a.m. on Highway 130 and Washington Avenue.
Upon arrival they located a Bennett Community school bus driven by John Hulick, as well as another vehicle driven by Gilbert Pewe. No details have been provided on the extent of their or the child's injuries.
The school bus had six child passengers onboard at the time of the crash.
A press release from the Bennett Community School District says that all students were "accounted for and tended to."
The crash is currently under investigation.
Bennett Fire Department, Bennett EMS, Durant EMS, Tipton EMS, Iowa State Patrol, and Cedar County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.