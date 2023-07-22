Saturday marks one year since Maquoketa Caves park attack

MAQUOKETA/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Saturday marks a somber anniversary in eastern Iowa, marking one year since a Cedar Falls family was killed while camping in Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Tyler, Sarah and six-year-old Lula Schmidt were killed the morning of July 22nd, 2022. Anthony Sherwin used different methods to kill each one before taking his own life. The family's 9-year-old son Arlo survived the attack, running to nearby adults to call for help.
It was later revealed those adults were Anthony Sherwin's parents. Their campsites were about 75 yards away from each other, although the Department of Criminal Investigations says they have no evidence the families interacted beforehand.
A later investigation revealed the gun Sherwin used was heavily modified. Originally a 9 millimeter, DCI says Sherwin assembled the gun using parts he could order online.
No motive has been released behind the attacks. Last year we talked to DCI about releasing information, and they told us because of Sherwin's death their evidence is limited:
"This obviously is not going to be prosecuted," Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director with the DCI said, "There's not going to be any criminal action for obvious reasons. So some of this stuff we're not going to release."
In the wake of the tragedy, the city of Cedar Falls came together in honor of the family, hosting memorials and vigils while they mourned the loss. There was a city-wide Celebration of Life in Overmann Park, and fundraisers held across multiple area businesses.
This year there are no organized memorials set. We reached out to Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green this week, he says he's encouraging everyone who wants to remember them to do so however they wish.