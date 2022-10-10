Russia unleashes brutal, bloody wave of attacks on Ukraine

(CNN) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening more attacks on Ukraine after unleashing a barrage of deadly strikes across the war-torn country on Monday.
Massive explosions rocking power lines in Dnipro, Ukraine, sending debris raining down on top of drivers frozen in their tracks.
In Zaporizhzhia, flames rage from the rubble of an apartment building, reduced to ruins after strikes from Russian rockets.
Unsettling images reveal children's playground equipment amongst smoldering, scorched Earth.
These are just a few of the lethal attacks unleashed across Ukraine by Russian forces targeting power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure - the heaviest since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
"They're trying to spread chaos and panic. They want to annihilate our energy supplies. They're hopeless. Their second target is our people. They specifically selected this time in order to hit us the hardest," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia says the attacks are in response to the bombing of the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Saturday. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that blast.
"All assigned targets are hit," said Russia’s Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov.
A senior Biden administration official says the White House is closely monitoring the attacks and finds them "troubling."
"We're in touch almost daily with Ukrainians, and we're going to continue to provide them security assistance," said National Security Adviser, John Kirby.