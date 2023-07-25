Rural hospital hit hard by pandemic receives federal grant to expand services

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A nearby rural hospital is getting over $460,000 from the federal government. The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton the money through a grant to make up for losses they faced during the pandemic.
The Virginia Gay Hospital does not receive public funding, so keeping their services up and running through the pandemic cut hard into what reserves they had. However, staff say that these funds will allow them to add more services.
During the pandemic, CEO Michelle Schnoonover says they managed to keep all of their services running from their medical clinics to rehab treatment. However, costs for medical materials were exponentially higher and the drain on funds left them unable to do more than keep everything as it was.
Now, with more than $466,000 they're receiving, Schoonover is looking to expand.
Schoonover said, "We can use some of our resources on our current employees and provide them benefits to sustain that. So we can provide more services to the patients within our community.”
This is the hospital's 100th year of service. Schoonover says that with the money, they also hope to expand their at-home services for their older patients.
The money came from the Federal Emergency Rural Healthcare grant program. So far this year the program has given over $129 million to rural healthcare providers across the country.
Out of that $129 million, ten Iowa facilities including the Virginia Gay Hospital have received over $6 million.