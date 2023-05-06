Rural Dubuque County home destroyed by early morning fire

SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL) -- A rural Dubuque County home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire north of Sherrill.
Sheriff's deputies and fire crews from Sherill, Holy Cross, Asbury and Farley were called to the house on Circle Ridge Road just before 6 a.m. Saturday. The house was mostly engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Sheriff's officials say no one was home when the fire broke out. The cause is under investigation, but the fire is not considered suspicious.
Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $500,000.