Royal Legacy Christian Academy anticipates student increase due to new school choice law

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
"We are prepared to receive up to 120 students next year," says
Royal Legacy Christian Academy Co-Founder, Pastor Chassidi Martin.
The Waterloo private Christian school, which opened in 2018, currently has just 36 students.
The anticipated student increase is one result of Iowa's new school choice law, which gives Iowa families a choice in where they want their children to attend school.
Martin says, "The school choice bill, or officially titled the Students First Act, passed and that has great implications for families here in the Cedar Valley and Iowa in general.
Located at 620 West 5th Street in Waterloo, Royal Legacy provides education for students Kindergarten through 6th grade.
Martin, who co-founded Royal Legacy with Kendall Helmer, says parental 'choice' was a motivating factor in the school's origination.
"One of the main reasons we started Royal Legacy Christian Academy was so that families could have an option in education. We wanted to make a Christian school available and affordable and accessible for families, regardless of household income. What this has done is afforded more families, on a much broader scale, access to private school of their choice.":
She adds, "We are hoping that families understand what this bill means for their children. It means that they are able to have access to an ESA, an Educational Savings Account, which allows each student in your household to have access to $7,598 to go towards tuition and fees for a private school of your choice. That means that you are able to access private school education."
Martin adding, "What this does, it allows them to make that choice. It empowers families to say, 'You know, I want my tax dollars to follow MY student, instead of it just going automatically to the public school in my district whether, or not my child is going there or whether or not, you know, my child is getting the best at that particular school."
Parents can also take advantages of Royal Legacy's 'Christ -Centered Legacy Littles' child care option and the Legacy Littles Early Learning Center,
Royal Legacy has a Spanish Immersion program, which is being revamped this school year, as it undergoes State accreditation.
Pastor Martin says Royal Legacy Christian Academy School itself is being accredited through the State of Iowa.
"In order for you to send your child to the private school of your choice, that school has to be accredited and we will be accredited through Iowa this year. We're very excited about that. That opens doors for us quite a bit and also gives another stamp of approval of what we already know; that Royal Legacy is really serving students well in a very transparent and excellent way with academics and a great nurturing environment as well."
Royal Legacy will hold a major fundraising event on Friday, April 28, 5:30-8:00 pm. It will be a Dinner Theater fundraiser. Tickets are available at: www.rlcawaterloo.org/support
Pastor Chassidi Martin and three parents with children attending Royal Legacy stop by the KWWL studios to talk about the Iowa school choice law for this week's edition of The Steele Report.