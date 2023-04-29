River levels begin to crest in cities along the Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- After a week of watching the water rise and flooding in several communities along the Mississippi River, the river levels are starting to crest.
In McGregor, the river levels finally crested on Friday night at 22.9 feet, their third-highest level ever. It is currently about 6 inches above major flood stage. It will be several days before communities along the river edge see relief.
On Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi River levels crested in Dubuque. They hit 23 feet at the Lock and Dam Number 11, two and a half feet above major flood stage, and 24.31 feet at the Railroad Bridge, about three feet above the major flood stage.
The crest is the third-highest ever recorded in Dubuque. The river will remain at major flood stage for several days.
The boat ramp at AY McDonald Park in Dubuque is still closed because of flooding, and it will stay that way until flood water recedes to a safer level. On Saturday morning, the city announced it had closed the south end of Terminal Street and the nearby walking path parking lot because of flooding. The walking path itself is still open.
Elsewhere in the KWWL viewing area, the river crested at 19.61 feet in Lansing, below the major flood stage. In Guttenberg, the river levels crested at 20.98 feet, also right below the major flood stage.
Further down south along the state's eastern edge, the Mississippi River is at nearly 21 feet in Davenport, and it is not expected to crest there until Monday.