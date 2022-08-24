RIM Restore Independent Mobility's need for more volunteers

WAVERLY, Iowa, (KWWL)
As a double amputee, Waverly's Dave Spree knowns first-hand how valuable it is to have a mobile power unit like a power wheelchair or battery-powered scooter. Dave says, "It changes your life."
It's one reason Dave donated a power unit to RIM-Restore Independent Mobility and then decided to become a volunteer for the Waverly based non-profit organization.
When The Steele Report first aired the story a few weeks ago, in July of 2022, little was known about RIM.
But viewers, it seems, also know the value of an organization like RIM, as many viewers responded to the original story by donating used or non-working power units.
As a result of that response, RIM now needs more volunteers to help repair the non-operating power units donated to the group.
The brainchild of 79-year old Frank Zahn and his late wife, Norma, RIM is really just getting started in its efforts to find used power units, have them donated to RIM, and then bring them back to life to give to individuals with disabilities.
Individuals like 30-year old Dillion Dostal. Dillon was the first recipient of a power scooter from RIM.
RIM has a local Board of Directors, which takes applications and makes the final decision on awarding the power units to needy individuals.
RIM is in need of more power units to restore and can always use monetary donations to help keel the organization running.
Frank Zahn talks about the response for this week's edition of The Steele Report, while you can hear Frank, Dave Spree and Dillon Dostal talk about the organization in the original story as well.
To become a volunteer or donate a used power unit, Contact RIM by phone at: 319-464-1441.
You can email RIM at: RIMWaverly@gmail.com.
The RIM address in Waverly is: RIM, P.O. Box 253, Waverly, Iowa,
