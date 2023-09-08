RIM-Restore Independent Mobility helping Iowans stay on the move

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) RIM-Restore Independent Mobility is a non-profit based in Waverly.
Its mission is to repair and refurbish used power wheel chairs and scooters and basically give them to Iowans who need those power units just to get around.
The three-year old organization operates out of a rented house on 7th Avenue NW in Waverly.
RIM takes in used, donated power units, and turns those units into like-new condition.
Janice Willson of Waverly is a recent recipient of a RIM power unit. Denis took a nasty fall in her kitchen and was unable to walk but only a few feet.
Janice says, "We came over here and got me a chair so I can get around on my own, without having to depend on other people to push me around and stay at home."
Janice is not alone. As a double amputee, Waverly's Dave Spree knowns first-hand how valuable it is to have a mobile power unit like a power wheelchair or battery-powered scooter. Dave says, "It changes your life."
It's one reason Dave donated a power unit to RIM-Restore Independent Mobility and then decided to become a volunteer for the Waverly based non-profit organization.
When The Steele Report first aired the RIM story in July of 2022, little was known about RIM.
But viewers, it seems, also know the value of an organization like RIM, as many viewers responded to the original story by donating used or non-working power units.
RIM received more than 50 power unit donations over the past year, giving them plenty of work in repairing those units.
Now, RIM needs to find Iowans who need a power unit.
Contact RIM, Restore Independent Mobility to see if you or a family member qualifies for a power wheel chair or scooter.
RIM can be contacted by email at: RIMWavely@gmail.com or at its new phone number: 319-348-5363