Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Across Iowa, hospitals are dealing with a "tripledemic." The latest numbers from the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health flu cases continue to rise here in Iowa and nationwide. It comes as hospitals deal with a handful of other respiratory viruses as well.
"We're seeing a large number of respiratory illnesses, the combination of flu, COVID and RSV," Winneshiek Medical Center Physician Dr. Andy Goodner said. "Some other stuff sprinkled in there too."
With all those illnesses hitting simultaneously, it is putting pressure on our hospitals.
"Our pediatric unit is nearly full almost every day, probably for the last four weeks," MercyOne Northeast Iowa Chief Medical Officer Matthew Sojka said. "We continue to manage that volume and take care of them."
Dr. Sojka said his hospital already sees many patients and emergency rooms are filling up.
"Our pediatric space is full, so it is difficult there," Dr. Sojka said. "The adult population, we're able to manage that. Whether we have to keep patients in the emergency room for 12 to 24 hours until a bed opens up, we work through them, and that has become part of our normal process anymore."
Dr. Goodner said the respiratory activity is ahead of schedule. RSV and the flu typically peak between late December and early January.
"Overall, our admission rates have been fairly low compared to some of the surrounding areas," Dr. Goodner said. "We have had some trouble transferring to larger hospitals."
According to the CDC, pre-pandemic, most children would contract RSV at some point, which would usually manifest with flu-like symptoms. However, it could also cause pneumonia and bronchitis.
This has always been more likely to occur in newborns and can be deadly. Now, experts believe the virus is spreading faster than before because younger populations have lower immunity levels.
While doctors predicted this would be a higher-than-usual RSV season, every year is different with the flu.
"Throughout my career, you just don't know when you will hit that tipping point and start going down. Then you don't know when the next influenza variant might come along," Dr. Sojka said.
As they work to manage the volume, flu cases are rising. The number of Iowans hospitalized with the flu has jumped since mid-November, from 31 to 139 hospitalizations.
So far this flu season, two Iowans have died from the virus. They were both over the age of 80 and had underlying conditions.
Dr. Sojka said Thanksgiving and family gatherings likely fueled the recent spike.
"We've seen an increase since Thanksgiving when families were getting together and sharing time," Dr. Sojka said. "I am nervous that if we don't see a significant decrease before the Christmas holiday, especially on the influenza side, we may be really in for a rough course."
The CDC says this year's flu shot appears to be a "very good match" to circulating strains, but data shows not as many people are rolling up their sleeves.
"Flu vaccines don't prevent all disease, but they certainly decrease the burden on the health care system because they greatly reduce hospitalizations," Dr. Goodner said.
According to the CDC, 29% of Iowans have gotten the shot. Compared to pre-pandemic, 40% of Iowans got a flu shot in 2019. Doctors say it is not too late if you have not gotten a flu shot yet. Getting it now is better than not at all.
"It might not help with the variant out there right now. We're mostly seeing influenza A, but it will help you if there's another outbreak of influenza B or another influenza A variant later this winter," Dr. Sojka said.
Dr. Sokja said he has heard about a shortage of Tamiflu. In some parts of the country, it is hard to find at pharmacies. The drug does not kill the virus, it decreases the length and severity of symptoms.
Dr. Sokja said that the shortages are a concern, but they have enough stocked away for the time being.