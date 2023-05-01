Residents, organizations react to Mayor Green's memo on a Pride Month proclamation

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls mayor Rob Green will not sign onto a proclamation recognizing June as Pride month in the city, and it's causing backlash from residents and organizations.
The original memo sent to city council reads he will not sign it because of his religious views, which do not support gay marriage. He writes:
"As a Christian, I believe that every person is created in the image of God, and deserves love, respect, and dignity. However, my understanding of the New Testament leads me to believe that God intended marriage to be between one man and one woman; promotion or advocacy of any sexual activity outside those bounds runs counter to the tenets of the Christian faith (particularly as stated in Romans 1:21-27). For this reason, I do not support or recommend the issuance of this proclamation."
The Human Rights Commission of Cedar Falls were originally behind the request. Commission Chair Sonja Bock says they were not given notice Green was against the proclamation, and still haven't been.
"I still have not been contacted by the mayor or the mayor’s office, and been told this," Bock says, adding, "he could’ve told us that months ago, he could have told me that last week— the communication hasn’t been filtered to me-- it was very frustrating, he blindsided us and gave us no time to rally to get our group together or even the community together- although it did happen through social media."
In Green's memo, he asks if the proclamation is passed in the council's meeting, he is removed from the signing and another councilperson signs it instead.
"If the proclamation were approved by the City Council, my Christian beliefs would require that I not sign or otherwise take part in this proclamation. I would remove language regarding the mayor from an approved proclamation, and I would request that a council member sign the approved proclamation on behalf of the City Council."
Some Cedar Falls residents are asking for Green to step down in response, arguing he can not properly fulfill his duties as mayor.
"If he can't perform his basic job duties then he needs to do the right thing and step down," explained Andrea Geary.
A long-time Cedar Falls resident, Geary doesn't think Green's statement represents the city as a whole.
"This is a place where hopefully all would feel welcome, hopefully we could all be working toward building a community where we support one another and in the year 2023 this is not a conversation that we should be having, it's embarrassing and shameful quite frankly," she said.
Geary and several other plan to be at tonight's council meeting to discuss their issues with the mayor, directly.
"These actions won't be allowed to pass quietly, there are many people in Iowa who don't feel this way."
In the mayor's memo, he says he's committed to continuing to represent all Cedar Falls citizens:
"I want to assure those council members in support of this proclamation that my stance is not made with animosity or a desire to exclude anyone; as Mayor, I am committed to serving and supporting all residents, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. Again, all individuals deserve to be treated with dignity and respect."
OneIowa made a post calling for people to call and email the mayor's office over his statement. Executive Director Courtney Reyes says, words are not enough.
"The mayor should be working for all folks in their community, and even if you say this isn’t meant to harm someone- the harm is happening it’s sending a message loud and clear," she says, continuing, "Cities are a little more of a sanctuary, they can let folks know they do belong in their communities, and when there is such a statement made, it really sends that message you’re not being seen or you’re not welcome or worthy to be in that place you call your home."
Bock also echoing, "these actions the way they’ve gone down- it’s just dividing the city. He’s being very contradictory in his statements he feels we should embrace people but yet, he’s not going to sign it? I’m extremely disappointed in the whole situation.”
Green directly cites his religious views as why he can not sign the proclamation. Reyes says, while religion is important, so is inclusion.
"Religious freedom is incredibly important in our country, and we truly believe that, when you use your religion to harm other people, that is where there becomes an issue and it also sends a message to folks that it’s okay to exclude the LGBTQ community based on your religion."
Bock says the Human Rights Commission will continue to push for the proclamation, and this event does not change their fight for inclusion.
"Whether the mayor decides to sign it or not it does not change our mission, it does not change our goals, we are here for everyone," she says, adding,
"the LGBTQIA+ community, is a protected class. And so they deserve the respect and recognition and this should be passed with no debate."
Reyes says, she hopes the LGBTQIA+ community knows there is support in the state.
"To the Cedar Falls community and the Iowa community at large, you are worthy of goodness, there’s no month or no proclamation that defines you and we are here no matter whether this gets signed or not."
We reached out to Mayor Green for additional interview or comments on the situation, he did not respond.
Tonight's meeting is at 7 p.m. inside City Hall. You can also stream the meeting on the city's YouTube page here.