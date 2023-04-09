Remembering Sergeant Jim Smith two years after his death

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL)-- Sunday marks two years since Iowa State Trooper Sergeant Jim Smith was killed in the line of duty, during a stand-off in Grundy Center.
The nearly three-decade serving officer responded after a traffic stop gone wrong that day.
Michael Lang barricaded himself in his home after assaulting an officer and stealing his taser, for what that officer says, was only a $114 ticket.
Afterwards, the deputy located Lang at his home, and were notified he had multiple guns inside. Four Iowa State Patrol troopers and a K9 unit entered through the door of the garage. As they were clearing the upstairs of the house, Sergeant Smith was shot by Lang, who was seen emerging from a doorway with a shotgun.
The entry team retreated to the basement and removed Smith. Lang barricaded himself inside and indicated that he would shoot more law enforcement.
The entire standoff lasted until nearly midnight, after a shootout between Lang and law enforcement during the second entry.
Smith died at the Grundy Center hospital, while Lang spent several days at the University of Iowa Hospital in critical condition.
In June of 2022, Michael Lang was sentenced to life in prison for Sergeant Smith's death. In an emotional sentencing, five family members of Smith spoke about his impact and their loss, including his wife, children and mom.
In his honor, his family has set up a scholarship fund for Iowans going into law enforcement. An annual run also takes place each year in Jesup, his hometown and where he often preached at. In Independence, a mustang statue is being added to the high school, which was donated by the Smith family.
Click here for a website created in his honor, which features several memorials in the area.