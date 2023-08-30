Remembering Hope: Inside the battle against dementia

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- For 42 years, Rod and Lori Payne have stood by each other in good times and in bad and, more recently, in sickness and in health.
Right now in America, nearly seven million people live with dementia. Lori Payne is one of the more than 66,000 Iowans battling the disease.
The symptoms started so gradually that Rod didn't even notice until Lori called him in a panic, suddenly unable to find her way home.
Now, years after that diagnosis, the Paynes refuse to slow down. They go to the park, visit old friends, make new ones, and enjoy a little friendly competition with a Pacman machine in their living room.
Lori says she knows she'll beat dementia one day and the Paynes are aware of the brutal reality, that dementia isn't fair. Still, Rod says he believes God picked Lori for a special reason.
More recently, Lori's story has garnered the attention of another Iowan keenly aware of dementia's effects- musician Jay Allen.
Allen's mother died while suffering from dementia and dedicated his song "Blank Stares" to her. The song, describing the emotional toll of slow loss, resonated with the Paynes so much that they listen to it before bed several times a week.
Rod explains that the song makes Lori emotional, but also provides a level of comfort- a "safety blanket," as Rod called it.
The Paynes have met Allen at his concerts across Iowa, including a recent performance in Readlyn where the music star invited Lori onstage to sing her "Happy Birthday."
Still, some days are tougher than other and things are progressing. Over the past few years, the Paynes have been on the frontline of new breakthroughs battling dementia head on.
Most dementia medications on the market manage the symptoms of the disease, but offer little to stop its progression in the brain.
New medications being tested nationwide have provided a rare glimpse of optimism.
Sure, it's not a cure- but it's something. University of Iowa assistant professor Juliana Souza-Talarico, P.H.D. says the medication can offer perhaps an extra year or two with families and friends for patients with in the early, milder stages of dementia.
Still, Iowa faces a unique problem. Dr. Souza-Talarico says the state only has about 26 geriatricians, doctors best equipped to screen for dementia. By 2050, she says Iowa will need to increase that number by 400 percent.
Recently, the Paynes have traveled north to the Mayo Clinic for some of the new treatments. The new treatments, naturally, bring a lot of excitement for the Paynes, along with some concerns.
Still, Rod says Lori has been ready and willing to help out. Of course, they want the treatments to work for her, but they'll take solace in knowing that it could end up helping someone else.
