Relay For Life Black Hawk County family event at Hawkeye Community College June 16

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The annual Black Hawk County Relay For Life is all set for Friday night, June 16, at Hawkeye Community College.
Longtime Relay For Life volunteer, Candy Nardini, says, "This year, our 2023 theme is 'Cruising For A Cure.'
"It will be held at on Friday night, June 16, 4-10 pm at Hawkeye Community College. It's a community event, a family‐friendly event, so, bring your friends, your family out."
The event will begin at 4 pm on the main campus of Hawkeye Community College, Candy says, "From 4:00 to 7:00, we have our survivor and caregiver reception. It's an Open House format from 4:00 to 7:00 at Brock Student Center. Just come on out if you're a cancer survivor and we have a nice meal, courtesy of Mercy One and it's from Starbeck's."
Candy says, "We also have a show and shine from 4:00 to 8:00 in parking lot C. There is no registration required. Just a free will donation if you would like to do that."
"Onsite, we have silent auctions, raffles, there will be food trucks to purchase food, and there are events for the kids, bounce houses, and also the little peddle cars> So, bring your kids out. It's a great family event."
Candy adds, " The ceremony is at 8:00. Throughout the evening, there will luminaries that line the track. We line them before 8:00 and then each one of the bags is a person that heard the words, "You Have Cancer."
"We have readers that will read in honor of and memory of those individuals. It's a very 'Tugs At Your Heart Strings' kind of emotional ceremony."
Well known Cedar Falls Schools Administrator, Dave Welter, will be this year's Honorary Cancer Survivor.
Dave had been battling cancer since 2009, but, is now in remission. Dave was a long-time educator. He spent 16 years as the Principal at Holmes Middle School. He was the long-time Cedar Falls High School Head Baseball Coach and is still a Scout for Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves.
During his cancer battle, Dave wrote three 'Reflections From The Home Team' books on his experience.
As the Honorary Cancer Survivor, Dave says, "It means a lot. Each year this Relay For Life event brings back not only memories, but it gives me encouragement. It re-charges my batteries."
Dave adds, "I hope to recharge others' batteries. I will have my books available that night in a booth and whatever is sold that evening, I will donate back to Relay For Life."