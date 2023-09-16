Registration Open Now For 1st Annual Panther Collective Youth Basketball Camp September 29

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) The Panther Collective will host its 1st Annual Youth Basketball Camp for boys and girls on Friday, September 29 at new the Fit Court gym on Viking Road in Cedar Falls.
The Panther Collective is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. Its goal is to help University of Northern Iowa Men's & Women's Basketball student-athletes expand and amplify their NIL opportunities.
The UNI athletes do so by contributing their time and talents through work with non-profits, being active in our communities, and providing mentorship to future generations.
This inaugural Panther Collective Youth Basketball Camp will be led by UNI men's and women's basketball players, and is open to all 1st through 6th graders.
Registration remains open only until Wednesday, September 27. Camp participants you register by September 20 will be guaranteed a Camp T-Shirt.
The Camp for first, second and third graders will start at 5 PM on September 29.
The Camp for fourth, fifth and sixth graders will follow at 7 PM that same evening.
Several sponsorship opportunities are available for local and areas businesses. Contact the Panther Collective for more information on being a sponsor.
Camp Registration will end on September 27.