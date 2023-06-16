REACTIONS: Iowa leaders react to Iowa Supreme Court upholding injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- In a ruling on Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling, blocking the Fetal Heartbeat bill. The ruling was a 3-3 tie.
Abortion will remain legal in Iowa for up to 20 weeks. The Heartbeat Law banned abortions at six weeks, which is the time electric impulses can first be detected in the fetus' cardiac area. Reynolds signed it into law in 2018.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, where the court said there was a fundamental right to abortion.
The governor never challenged that ruling, saying she "saw no path to a successful appeal."
In June 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a four-year-old precedent and found there is no fundamental right to abortion.
After the overturn of Roe V. Wade, Gov. Reynolds asked a district court to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill. Lawyers for Governor Kim Reynolds filed a motion to request the district court to lift the injunction.
After a district court judge determined there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction on the law, Reynolds appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Following the release of the decision on Friday, Iowa leaders put out several statements.
“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement. Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. There is no fundamental right to abortion and any law restricting it should be reviewed on a rational basis standard – a fact acknowledged today by three of the justices. Still, without an affirmative decision, there is no justice for the unborn."- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
In her statement, Reynolds said the fight "is not over."
"There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn," Reynolds said. "We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”
Republican statehouse leaders released statements reacting to the decision.
“I disagree with the Supreme Court’s opinion today. Their decision a year ago, correctly overturning the 2018 decision, should reasonably be considered a substantial change in the law and the injunction should have been lifted. Senate Republicans have a consistent record of defending life, including the passage of the Heartbeat Bill. We will work with Governor Reynolds and the House to advance pro-life policies to protect the unborn.”- Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny
“I’m extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court’s opinion today. We feel strongly that the Heartbeat Bill is a good piece of legislation that would save the innocent lives of unborn children. Going forward we will work together to pass legislation that will protect life, support new mothers, and promote strong families in Iowa.” - House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford
State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, who serves as ranking member on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and as the Democratic Whip:
“Following today's 3-3 Iowa Supreme Court decision, abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa – despite repeated attempts from Gov. Reynolds to enforce a near total abortion ban in the state.
“But the fight is not over. While Iowa's courts have stood up for our rights based on the state constitution, a small group of extreme, anti-choice Republican politicians are still seeking to change both the courts and the constitution.
“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our rights are at risk. We fully expect a new attack on reproductive rights — perhaps from Gov. Reynolds calling an unprecedented special session in the next few months.“
Senate Democrats stand with the majority of Iowans who support safe and legal access to abortion. Now is the time to defend our rights. Tell your legislators that you refuse further attacks on abortion rights. Raise your voice, and rally your friends and neighbors to do the same. We must hold elected leaders accountable to the will of the people."
House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights also reacted to the ruling.
"Today’s ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court means Iowans still have the reproductive freedom they want and deserve.
It’s simple: people over politics. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decision about when to start a family. These decisions are deeply personal and the ability to make our own health care decisions is fundamental to our rights as individuals.
This should be a wake-up call for the Governor and GOP lawmakers to start listening to Iowans, not just the special interests.
Here’s the one truth that gives me hope and that Republicans refuse to acknowledge: an overwhelming majority of Iowans believe everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion.
While today’s ruling is a victory, I know the fight for reproductive freedom is far from over. Governor Reynolds and Republican politicians will never stop playing politics to strip away our rights.
I’ll never stop fighting to protect the reproductive freedom of Iowans and put the Iowa people over politics.”
Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird said she is disappointed in the ruling.
“I am disappointed that the Iowa Supreme Court today did not decide the Heartbeat law case. Due to the tie, the district court decision is allowed to stand. There is no right more valuable than the right to life. I will keep fighting to protect the unborn.”
Chris Schandevel, the Senior Counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Governor Reynolds and the State of Iowa in the case called on the legislature to take action on abortion.
“States have the strongest possible interest in protecting the most fundamental of our human rights—the right to life. Iowans are eager to affirm that life is a human right, which is why the legislature passed the fetal heartbeat law five years ago. Iowans will surely be disappointed by today’s result, and rightly so. But even the three justices who voted against Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law agreed that the same law, passed again today, might finally be allowed to take effect. It is time for the Iowa Legislature to act—once again—to protect life. The legislature should redouble its life-saving efforts to enshrine into law further protections for unborn children. Iowa women deserve the dignity and respect that comes from receiving life-affirming health care—not the abortion industry’s false choice between doing what’s best for the mother and protecting the life of her child.” -Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Chris Schandevel
In their opinion last summer summer, the Iowa Supreme Court said the state constitution should not guarantee a fundamental right to abortion.
The court went from strict scrutiny for abortion laws back to the undue burden test established in the national Planned Parenthood vs. Casey case.
Lawyers for Reynolds urged the court to adopt the "rational basis" test, the least burdensome test for any pro-life state government.
The U.S. Supreme Court essentially adopted the rational basis test when overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
In their decision on Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court said the fetal heartbeat bill in unconstitutional under the undue burden standard.
"The undue burden test remains the governing standard under the Iowa Constitution, and the State concedes, as it must, that the fetal heartbeat bill is unconstitutional under that test," Justice Waterman, who wrote the opinion for the three justices who kept the injunction in place wrote. "The State therefore has failed to establish that the district court acted illegally.”
Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director, represented Planned Parenthood in the case.
“We are overjoyed and relieved by the Iowa Supreme Court’s order today, which leaves the six-week ban on abortion in Iowa permanently blocked.
"The decision today affirmed the district court ruling by operation of law, leaving the decision undisturbed. The district court rightly rejected the state’s unprecedented legal maneuvers to try to ban abortion in our state.
"This law was dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional when the district court blocked it four years ago, and it’s still dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional today. Many Iowans were depending on the outcome of the case today, and we are celebrating the preservation of our freedom, health, and safety.
"Evidence in the case showed that the six-week ban would block more than 98 percent of abortions in our state. Even the supposed exceptions it had for rape, incest, and the life of the woman were poorly written, and extremely narrow, such that they would fail to protect people in those extremely difficult circumstances.
"The outcome of this case could not matter more to the health and basic rights of Iowans. We are honored to work with Planned Parenthood and the Emma Goldman Clinic to work to keep abortion safe and legal in Iowa moving forward.”
-Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director
Planned Parenthood and other providers put out statements reacting to the decision.
“Today’s order is an enormous win, and it means that Iowans will be able to control their bodies and their futures. Your ZIP code shouldn’t determine who controls your uterus. Each person deserves control of their body, and Iowans have that right, based on today’s court decision. Abortion bans make pregnancy more dangerous than it already is, and it shouldn’t matter which state you live in. I am so proud that Planned Parenthood will continue providing abortion care in Iowa, with compassion and understanding for every single patient who walks through our doors.”-Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States
“The Emma Goldman Clinic celebrates the Iowa Supreme Court order to leave permanently blocked the harmful 6-week abortion ban. The ruling today helps to safeguard the rights of individuals to make decisions about their own bodies and reproductive futures. The result protects reproductive freedom and is a significant step forward in protecting the health and well-being of those seeking comprehensive healthcare services in Iowa.
At the Emma Goldman Clinic, we have tirelessly advocated for the preservation of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. We firmly believe that access to safe and legal abortion care is an essential component of comprehensive reproductive healthcare services. This ruling affirms our commitment to supporting the autonomy and well-being of our patients.”-Francine Thompson, Executive Director of the Emma Goldman Clinic
“The outcome of the Iowa Supreme Court’s order was to affirm the district court made the right decision by rejecting this cruel ban and respecting Iowans’ freedom to decide what is best for their own bodies, lives, and families without political interference.
This case has been pivotal to the fight for abortion access throughout the region, as Iowa has served as a critical access point during the 11 months since the overturning of Roe v Wade. With this ruling, thousands of patients seeking care in the state and beyond can continue to receive the necessary, life-saving care that they need. This is a victory for Iowans’ bodily autonomy and freedom, and Planned Parenthood remains committed to defending patients’ fundamental right to an abortion.”-Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart put out a statement on Friday morning after the high court upheld the 20 week abortion law in the state.
“I am thrilled that the Iowa Supreme Court will not stand in the way of Iowans who need abortion care, especially when our friends and neighbors already have to navigate so many barriers to health care. Our job as Democrats going forward is to listen to the needs of our fellow Iowans and ensure that folks in every corner of the state can access the medical care they need, no matter where they live or what’s in their wallet.
We’ve already seen miscarriage patients and sexual assault survivors denied the health care that they need to heal and go forward with their lives. I know this is not the end of the discussion, but I am glad that for today, Iowans can breathe a sigh of relief that their right to make their own health care decisions is protected under the law."-Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart.
Dubuque Right To Life released this statement Friday afternoon.
"Today's ruling is profoundly disappointing. Iowa's elected representatives had passed the Heartbeat Law once. The people of Iowa have already spoken up for Life. Unfortunately, today's ruling will result in more preborn children being killed, more women wounded, and only delays the day when ALL innocent life is cherished and protected by law. And that day will come, because that little child in her mother's womb - she's a baby, and she deserves to be protected."