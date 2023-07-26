 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

RAGBRAI riders peddling from Ames to Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI riders will travel from Ames to Des Moines on Wednesday, marking their shortest day with a distance of 54.5 miles.

Cyclists will pass through Slater, Madrid, Polk City and Ankeny on their journey. Given the shorter distance combined with the event's 50th anniversary, RAGBRAI organizers are expecting as many as 50,000 cyclists on Wednesday.

Cyclists will spend the night at Water Works Park in Des Moines where Lynard Skynard will perform. The city has blocked off one lane of traffic near the park.

Health professionals are getting extra training to help riders cope with the heat.

Jane Esterly-Rettig, a nurse with Mary Greely Story County Public Health, advised, "All skin tones need to wear sunscreen because the sunblock and sunscreen is going to protect from cancerous cells developing. So sunscreen is very important on all days while you're outside."

The Special Olympics of Iowa have set up a giant dunk tank for riders to cool off. Paramedics also have tents set up to treat riders who are injured or are sick.