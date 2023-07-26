RAGBRAI riders peddling from Ames to Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI riders will travel from Ames to Des Moines on Wednesday, marking their shortest day with a distance of 54.5 miles.
Cyclists will pass through Slater, Madrid, Polk City and Ankeny on their journey. Given the shorter distance combined with the event's 50th anniversary, RAGBRAI organizers are expecting as many as 50,000 cyclists on Wednesday.
Cyclists will spend the night at Water Works Park in Des Moines where Lynard Skynard will perform. The city has blocked off one lane of traffic near the park.
Health professionals are getting extra training to help riders cope with the heat.
Jane Esterly-Rettig, a nurse with Mary Greely Story County Public Health, advised, "All skin tones need to wear sunscreen because the sunblock and sunscreen is going to protect from cancerous cells developing. So sunscreen is very important on all days while you're outside."
The Special Olympics of Iowa have set up a giant dunk tank for riders to cool off. Paramedics also have tents set up to treat riders who are injured or are sick.