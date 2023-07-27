 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RAGBRAI riders expected to boost business in Tama & Toledo

  • Updated
  • 0

TAMA-TOLEDO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Riders have made the journey from Des Moines to Tama and Toledo. All afternoon, thousands of riders have been rolling into the two towns.

The riders started their day in Des Moines, many of them doing so before the sun rose. After arriving in the communities of Tama and Toledo on Old Highway 30, they have found plenty of options for entertainment.

At Toledo Heights Park, live music will be played well into the night. With the sheer amount of people coming to the small communities, local RAGBRAI Executive Chair Katherine Ollendieck says that she's expecting an economic boost for the towns.

Ollendieck said, "This is a massive influx of cash into a small community. You can't make that happen without six months of work, it is what it is. So we know that all of our local restaurants, a lot of businesses that were actually harmed specifically by COVID, this is just a massive shot in the arm for those businesses."

Tama-Toledo is by far the smallest community to host RAGBRAI this year, and Ollendieck thinks that will make the economic boost especially impactful. On Thursday night, riders will be staying at campgrounds in Tama and Toledo before leaving for Coralville on Friday.

Locally, the slogan for RAGBRAI is "Kind people are our kind of people," and Thursday's activities are part of the mission to bring truth to that slogan.

