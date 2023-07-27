RAGBRAI riders expected to boost business in Tama & Toledo

TAMA-TOLEDO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Riders have made the journey from Des Moines to Tama and Toledo. All afternoon, thousands of riders have been rolling into the two towns.
The riders started their day in Des Moines, many of them doing so before the sun rose. After arriving in the communities of Tama and Toledo on Old Highway 30, they have found plenty of options for entertainment.
At Toledo Heights Park, live music will be played well into the night. With the sheer amount of people coming to the small communities, local RAGBRAI Executive Chair Katherine Ollendieck says that she's expecting an economic boost for the towns.
Ollendieck said, "This is a massive influx of cash into a small community. You can't make that happen without six months of work, it is what it is. So we know that all of our local restaurants, a lot of businesses that were actually harmed specifically by COVID, this is just a massive shot in the arm for those businesses."
Tama-Toledo is by far the smallest community to host RAGBRAI this year, and Ollendieck thinks that will make the economic boost especially impactful. On Thursday night, riders will be staying at campgrounds in Tama and Toledo before leaving for Coralville on Friday.
Locally, the slogan for RAGBRAI is "Kind people are our kind of people," and Thursday's activities are part of the mission to bring truth to that slogan.