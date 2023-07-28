RAGBRAI riders embark on 80-mile journey to Coralville on Friday

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's day six of RAGBRAI on Friday, with only one day left of riding after today. Cyclists left Tama and Toledo on Friday morning as they made their way toward Coralville in Johnson County for the next overnight stop.
Thousands of riders are expected to pour in throughout the day from Tama and Toledo. Riders will embark on an 80-mile journey before they arrive in Coralville. Riders will be staying at campgrounds around the city.
This year's RAGBRAI is one of the hottest in several years. Coralville has cooling stations and indoor options for riders all around town.
There will be live music on Friday on the main stage starting at 3:00 p.m. The headline band, Bush, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.