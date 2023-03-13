RAGBRAI announces 2023 route

IOWA (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI organizers have announced the passthrough and meeting towns for this summer's 50th anniversary event.
Riders will pedal from west to east across the state beginning on July 23. The route begins in Sioux City and will end in Davenport on July 29.
In eastern Iowa, riders will make overnight stops in Tame-Toledo on July 27 and in Coralville on July 28.
Riders will pass through Chelsea, Belle Plaine, Amana, and Oxford. The meeting town is Marengo.
Riders will also pass through Iowa City after leaving Coralville on July 29.
For more information on the full route, visit their website.