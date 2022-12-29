Questions unanswered in Hudson Community School District cancer test results

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) -- In September, it was revealed that 13 women in the Hudson Community School District had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last decade. The district participated in a cancer cluster investigation, and it found that no unusual cancer rates were discovered among Hudson school's staff.
Investigators did not find statistical evidence of a breast cancer cluster among staff, but they also said that it could not definitively be ruled out. They compared the rates of cancer among residents in Hudson to those in Dike and Cedar Falls, and found similar experiences.
Ultimately, they did not find a correlation between cancer diagnosis and time spent in Hudson school buildings.
Ideally, they would have compared the results from Hudson to another school district. In their report, investigators said they would have liked to get more data from the district.
Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss says that he was limited on the amount of employee data he could release. He gave them name, zip code, job title, and hiring dates of 1,352 current and former employees.
The registry also asked for things like middle name, date of birth, and social security numbers, to help link people with their cancer database.
Mary Charlton, the Iowa Cancer Registry Director, spoke with KWWL on the results of the investigation.
Charlton said, "There were some things missing. But overall, I think we did the best we could and we were able to link over 50 cases. 50 People from the school district who had cancer in our databases, so we're able to do the linkage."
In a statement, superintendent Voss said he approved as much information as possible to investigators, but his legal counsel recommended to not release some of the data to the cancer registry because of "possible legal exposure for the district."
Diane Anderson is one of the teachers who got breast cancer. She says that they wanted to find answers, not for themselves, but for others.
Anderson told KWWL, "Our intent wasn't that we hoped that there would be a cancer cluster. We were told right away that it was pretty hard to prove, and in what we just wanted to make sure was that there wasn't something and to just prevent other people from having to go through this."
The 13 Hudson teachers had different types of breast cancer. If they came from the source, investigators expect them to be similar. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer, second only to skin cancer.
In October, the district hired a third-party firm, Impact 7-G, to conduct water and air quality tests. The district says the testing results showed the indoor air and water in the buildings show very little health risks.