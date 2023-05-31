Questions continue to build over collapsed Davenport apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- There are still more questions than answers about the next plans for the partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport three days later.
The building came crumbling down on Sunday, trapping people inside. Five residents are still missing after a second sweep of the building, and two are believed to still be inside.
City officials told KWWL that no updates would be given on Wednesday regarding next steps. However, KWWL can confirm that some sort of operation continued in the building on Wednesday.
A drone was flying along the building's windows, checking inside for any signs of survivors. No survivors were found during a secondary sweep of the building on Tuesday.
Protestors outside of the site say that the five missing people could still be trapped inside. While the protestors seemed to appreciate the subsequent search attempts, they still feel that the city has failed to explain what has been happening.
Peggy Trimby told KWWL, "Don't talk to us like we're just out here. Talk to us like we're human. We care. There's people that are looking for places and everything like that and not only that, but looking for their family."
Davenport officials stayed silent on Wednesday around their future plans for the building. However, they said on Tuesday that the building is continuing to deteriorate.