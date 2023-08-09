PWBA Championship begins with the Waterloo Open on Wednesday

WATERLOO(KWWL)--It is championship week--as the pro women's bowling association concludes its season...
Three tournaments in seven days at Cadillac Lanes---beginning with the Waterloo open----
A great matchup between Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio and Julianna Botero of Columbia...
Pluhowsky is on pace for a 300 game---she makes this strike in the ninth frame...
Botero is also perfect through 8---but she leaves a spare in the ninth----she would finish with a score of 268.
Pluhowsky---just misses the 300 game---she finishes with a 289....PWBA organizers are impressed with what waterloo has to offer.
Robin Graves PWBA Brand Manager, "The community is very engaging they ask the ladies questions They pick the ladies brains on how to improve their bowling game their physical game or their mental game I think that is one of the things on having the ladies go to different cities and being able to interact with different communities And you see how large of a impact that they can have in not only the local bowling community but also the young girls as well who possibly strive to be out on tour someday they see what it takes and what they have to do to get there."
PWBA Championship Week concludes with the Tour Championship.