Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Puppy Bowl XIX: How to watch the other big game

Ellington (left) chasing Chorizo (right) on the field during the 2022 Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XIX airs on February 12.

 Tony Aviles/Bright Road Productions/Animal Planet/Discovery+

If the Super Bowl isn't your thing, there's another game you can watch that day.

Puppy Bowl XIX is the 19th annual event aimed at raising awareness about pet adoptions using adorable shelter pups who play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

The Animal Planet show is expanding this year. (CNN and Animal Planet are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

There will be more puppies playing - 122 from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states - and, for the first-time, the competition will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

It all starts on Super Bowl Sunday with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and Discovery+ "to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft," according to a press release.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will return for his 12th year of overseeing the game, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. The game, along with the "Kitty Half Time Show," will include various adoptable pet segments for viewers who may be interested in providing a furever home.

The competition airs for three hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 12.

