Public libraries display "Banned Book" selections to celebrate controversial literature

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- "Banned Books" week started in the 1980s, focusing on showcasing titles that are controversial and banned in schools and libraries across the country.
“Unfortunately sometimes the books do end up being removed from collections primarily in school libraries," said Jillian Rutledge, assistant director from the Waterloo Public Library.
The library has a special "Banned Books" section during the week each year.
“It’s a week to bring awareness to books that are frequently challenged or banned and kind of celebrate people’s freedom to read,” she said.
The books are banned or challenged for several reasons, spreading from titles like "I Am Jazz," "Perks of Being a Wallflower," or "Thirteen Reasons Why."
“A lot of the reasons people challenge or ban books are language, violence, sexuality, or just people thinking that’s it’s age inappropriate,“ Rutledge explained.
That being said, banning the books typically has a different effect.
"Surprisingly they often times actually just bring more awareness to the books themselves so we usually see a lot of interest in books once they are 'banned,'” she said.
Waterloo Public Library has not had to remove any books so far, although they do have a process for it, leading up to the Library's board members.
“We have books in our collection that have been challenged or banned, fortunately we’ve never had to remove any of our books from our collection," she added.
Rutledge adds, banned books typically have important lessons behind their sometimes hard-to-swallow material.
“They provide insight into you know, marginalized communities or characters. They highlight issues of Justice and advocacy,” she said.
Although Banned Book week ends today, these titles are always at the library year-long.
"If you want to come down check out some of our banned books we always have a display of them during this week and our library staff is always happy to talk to you and provide recommendations,” Rutledge concluded.
For a list of the American Library Association's top banned books, click here.
For library hours, and special events, click here.