Protestors demand transparency from city officials amid Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Protestors have been at the Davenport apartment building collapse scene all day on Tuesday, chanting "five lives matter," referring to the five people that city officials say are still missing.
However, Davenport officials looked to answer some of the questions in a press conference.
City officials had said on Monday that the rescue operation was over and that recovery had begun. However, after rescuing another resident who was trapped inside the building, city leaders have changed their stance.
In Tuesday's press conference, officials said they would be sending first responders in for another sweep of the building.
Officials say they believe at least two of the missing five people could be in the rubble or trapped elsewhere in the building. Their words seemed to fail to appease many of the dozens protestors outside of city hall and in front of the collapsed apartments.
Antoine Singer Smith's adoptive aunt, Lisa Brooks, was the resident who was rescued on Monday night. He says that city officials have failed to communicate effectively and still need to do more.
Smith told KWWL, "How are we gonna be able to trust you? How are we gonna go ahead and truly come together then? Because it has to occur. Especially for something like this. We have so many wonderful people that have come out here in support of this. To go through there and find everybody else and all the animals as well.”
Teams were sent back in for another sweep on Tuesday, but have not said how many people were rescued. Crews did tell KWWL that two cats were rescued on Tuesday.
Based on what officials have said, there's a strong possibility that at least one of the missing people is dead.