Property assessments show increases in Iowa home values

IOWA (KWWL) -- Residents across the state were mailed their new property assessment values this weekend, with many seeing major increases.
Viewers reported to the newsroom that they received 50% to 60% jumps in home value from last year, resulting in a dollar amount of several thousands of dollars.
County Assessor T.J Koenigsfeld says to not panic from the number.
"The bigger the increase, all that means is the value was too low from 2021, and now for 2023, we're just revaluing that property," he explained.
The high numbers are a direct result of home sales in the state rising. According to Zillow.com, it's hard to find a home for sale in the state under $100,000, resulting in other properties increasing in their value.
"The market is just so strong right now from '22, that's what this valuation is effecting, is the 2023 value, using those sales," Koenigsfeld says.
Property assessment is the first step in creating a property tax. The assessor will report a median rate, and the Iowa Department of Revenue with set a "rollback" rate to limit taxable value. Taxes will not be impacted on the most recent rates until August of 2024.
"It's important to remember that since the entire state is seeing an increase like this--the rollback will help off set that cost because Iowa Code only allows a 3% increase within the entire state," Koenigsfeld says.
No matter the increase in value, Koenigsfeld adds it's important to note property assessment and property taxes are not the same number.
"If your value goes up 35% let's just say, it doesn't mean a 35% increase in your tax bill."
The Black Hawk County Assessor's office provides several tools to help track home sales in the county for the past five years, by using this link. The office also provides a free online brochure on property assessment, and they've provided a specific press release about this year's increases as well.
If you have questions on your assessment, contact your local assessor. The Board of Review will also accept appeals through the end of the month for further investigation.