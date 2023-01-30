 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Priscilla Presley is contesting validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will

Priscilla Presley is challenging the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will.

In a court filing obtained by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley filed a petition disputing a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will. The petition states that Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

The petition alleges that, among other issues surrounding the amendment, Priscilla Presley did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive as required by her Trust and that the document misspells Priscilla's name. The petition also alleges the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the authenticity Lisa Marie's signature.

"[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley's] usual and customary signature," the documents state.

CNN has contacted representatives for Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley's estate for comment.

The petition comes just days after Elvis Presley's only child was laid to rest at his former residence, Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

She was 54.

Her cause of death is pending further investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

