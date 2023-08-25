Power outage hits Iowa City High School, students released early

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Students at City High School in Iowa City were dismissed early Friday morning after a power outage.
Students left class around 9:30 Friday morning, approximately 90 minutes after the outage began. School officials say the problem is limited only to City High and all other schools will continue with their days as scheduled.
There is no word yet from school officials about what caused the outage.
Already, the new school year has presented a series of challenges for schools all across Iowa. Many school districts opted to start the new school year with a series of early release days due to the extreme heat.