Possible homicide under investigation in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities in Muscatine County discovered two dead bodies in separate residences on Monday, with investigation efforts underway to determine if the deaths are connected.
According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call around 9:08 a.m. from the North Palm Beach Police Department.
The Department requested a welfare check in the block of 3700 Midway Beach Road. The Department had received information about a woman being murdered at the address and that the suspect had returned to their home.
According to the release, local Police had located the suspect's vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on a residence.
Upon arrival of the 3700 block residence, deputies located a dead woman. They searched the residence for evidence after obtaining a search warrant.
During the same time, the North Palm Beach Police Department entered a residence in their jurisdiction and located the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims are currently being withheld.
The Muscatine County Medical Examiners Office and Muscatine County Attorney’s Office also assisted at the scenes.