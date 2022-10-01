Popular farmers market vendor raises more than $300 for hurricane victims

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- After Hurricane Ian devastated Florida as a category four storm, some local community members are using their talents to raise money for relief.
Anna Love owns Love's Neighborhood Bakery, a popular staple at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market. A self-taught balloon and face paint artist, Love came up with a way to raise donations, and spread some smiles.
"We’re raising money for a food bank, that supports the five counties that were hit hardest, by the hurricane,” she said.
Through free-will donations, adults and children lined up to get their faces painted Saturday to donate money to a Fort Myers food bank.
"Definitively one of my favorite things I do, going out, and making balloons and face painting and just like I said before— bringing smiles. Everyone’s happy getting their face painted and a balloon,” Love said.
Nearly 1500 miles away-- Love was determined to find a way to help.
“I was just feeling like I couldn’t do anything, kind of useless, so obviously we can do something and that’s what we’re doing," she said, adding, "It’s one of those things that doesn’t have words— although we’re not there I should say, we’re just doing what we can."
Love's Neighborhood bakery posted tonight on their Facebook they were able to collect $336, which she hopes to send in full over the weekend.