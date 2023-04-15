Polk County officials searching for "endangered" 4-year-old, 8-year-old siblings

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities are looking for two children who they believe are in danger following their disappearance from a skate park.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has issued an "endangered person advisory" at the request of Polk County sheriff's officials.
Authorities are trying to locate Zafira Serrano, 8, and her younger brother, Paul "PJ" Serrano, 4. The siblings were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Skateland on Meredith Dr. in Des Moines.
According to authorities, the kids were being supervised around the time they disappeared. They believe Zafira and PJ were taken from Skateland by someone known to them. The children are believed to be together.
Based on information authorities have gathered during their investigation, officials consider Zafira and PJ to be endangered.
Zafira is 49 inches tall and weighs 52 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The right side of her hair is cut close to the scalp.
PJ is 38 inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the kids' whereabouts should call their local law enforcement or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.