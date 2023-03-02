 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Year-round sale of E-15 to begin in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing the year-round sale of ethanol fuel, but not until the Spring of 2024.

Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska all petitioned to allow the sale to help offset gas prices in 2022. The EPA announced that it will grant that request, but only for states who petitioned for it, and it won't take effect until April 2024.

On his weekly call, Senator Chuck Grassley addressed the move, expressing his frustration with the delay.

Grassley said, "The EPA took nearly 10 months to respond to a bipartisan group of midwestern governors who are seeking authority to sell E15 during the summer driving months. The decision should have taken less than 90 days."

Governor Kim Reynolds also commented on the delay, saying in part, "The arbitrary delay in implementation this summer is unacceptable and disappointing, but hardly surprising. Iowa won't accept it without a fight. I look forward to requesting another emergency waiver for this year." 

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, "Unfortunately, the Biden administration is needlessly and unnecessarily stalling the start of this rule until 2024. Unless President Biden changes course to allow summer sales of E15 this year, Iowans can expect fewer fuel choices and higher gas prices at the pump."