Year-round sale of E-15 to begin in 2024

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing the year-round sale of ethanol fuel, but not until the Spring of 2024.
Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska all petitioned to allow the sale to help offset gas prices in 2022. The EPA announced that it will grant that request, but only for states who petitioned for it, and it won't take effect until April 2024.
On his weekly call, Senator Chuck Grassley addressed the move, expressing his frustration with the delay.
Grassley said, "The EPA took nearly 10 months to respond to a bipartisan group of midwestern governors who are seeking authority to sell E15 during the summer driving months. The decision should have taken less than 90 days."
Governor Kim Reynolds also commented on the delay, saying in part, "The arbitrary delay in implementation this summer is unacceptable and disappointing, but hardly surprising. Iowa won't accept it without a fight. I look forward to requesting another emergency waiver for this year."
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, "Unfortunately, the Biden administration is needlessly and unnecessarily stalling the start of this rule until 2024. Unless President Biden changes course to allow summer sales of E15 this year, Iowans can expect fewer fuel choices and higher gas prices at the pump."