Woman living in converted bus in Ames neighborhood

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A converted school bus parked on a residential street in Ames is at the center of some controversy. Some neighbors have raised concerns, and others are sticking up for the woman who calls the bus home.
The city says there is not much they can do.
Ames resident Trevor Lovain told a KCCI reporter, “She has a car. She just pulls up. I seen her earlier.”
Lovain says he knows little about the lady he says lives in the bus. He has no problem with it parked near where he calls home.
Lovain said, “It's pretty cool. I mean, I’d have one if I could.”
Nicole Hasek lives in another part of Ames where the bus has been seen. She is on board with the situation, saying it is better than the alternative.
Hasek said, “That might be their only place to go, you know. Where else are they going to go. On the street? Let them have their bus.”
There is a city ordinance that takes aim at vehicles parked in the same spot for long periods of time.
Ames City Council member Amber Corrieri said, "No vehicle regardless of size can be parked in the same spot for more than 48 hours.”
Corrieri says it is a complaint driven ordinance. She says Tuesday the council declined to action preventing vehicles of a certain size from parking on residential streets for more than 24 hours.
Corrieri explained, "As policy makers it’s important that we don't overreact regardless of kind of where people fall on the issues. I don't think it's ever good governance to start crafting ordinances in response to a single issue.”
So for now, as long as the owner moves this bus every 48 hours, it is in full compliance with the city.