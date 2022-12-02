With Iowa out as first in the nation for Democrats, what is next for the Hawkeye state?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Democrats have knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
The party prioritized more diverse battleground states that hold primaries and not caucuses. Members of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee expressed an interest in moving more diverse and competitive states earlier in the nomination process.
The DNC tends to favor primaries over caucuses since caucuses take place at a defined time on a single day. Primaries allow voters to cast a ballot anytime during the day, and there's an absentee process.
"This proposal represents the best of our party as a whole," DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said. "It will continue to make our party and our country stronger, and it will elevate the voices who are the backbone of the party."
Scott Brennan, the only member of the rules and bylaws committee from Iowa, said "small, rural states" like Iowa "must have a voice in the presidential nominating process."
"Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage to the party in newer generations," he said.
Since 1972, Iowa has served as the first test for presidential hopefuls. Now, Democratic leaders are dethroning it from its leadoff role. Rules and Bylaws Committee members from Iowa and New Hampshire voted against the proposal.
The caucuses are significant organizing functions for local parties that mobilize voters and get them excited about campaigns. That gets people involved with local parties and county and state-level committees.
"As far as an organizing function, or even a mobilizing function, that would be a huge loss for the Democratic Party to not be first and get that type of attention," KWWL Political Analyst and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy Program at the University of Northern Iowa Chris Larimer said. "You would still have folks getting involved in campaigns, but you wouldn't have it at the same level, given the national attention each party received when Iowa was first."
The Republican National Committee decided to leave the nominating process as it currently is, meaning Iowa will stay first in the nation on the Republican side. Iowa will lead off the Republican nominating calendar, followed by New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
"You're losing half of the caucus, with one of the parties pulling out, it'll have a huge impact," Catch Des Moines President Greg Edwards said. "I think what we have to do is look into the future, not just look at the next caucus season, but what can we do differently to bring both caucuses and parties back into this state."
Losing its spot at the top of the Democratic presidential nomination calendar could cost the Hawkeye state millions in economic investment.
According to the Federal Election Commission, in January 2020, campaigns spent $7,210,242 in Iowa. That accounts for about 17% of the state's total GDP for that month.
"Two years in advance, we start seeing candidates, the media and things like that coming into town. For the state, it's just a huge number, and it is crucial to our entire economy," Edwards said. "Those dollars go to so many places, not just hotels and restaurants. People are living here. So, they're shopping there. They're going to entertainment, attractions, things like that."
Catch Des Moines estimated the 2020 Iowa caucuses would generate $11.3 million in economic impact for the city in the week leading up to the caucus.
But above all, being first in the nation is more about getting exposure than any direct economic impact on spending.
"You talk to anybody across the nation that is not familiar with Iowa, Des Moines, or whatever. They know that we're number one in politics and number one in the presidential process," Edwards said. "It's good to show who we are and where we're located. And things like that. And people start thinking, oh, you know, maybe not a bad place, maybe not a bad place to visit sometime and perhaps even raise a family here because it is a great place to raise a family."
The conclusion is similar to the one from David Swenson, a research scientist in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University, in 2008.
He found a discernible, although modest, boost to the state's overall economic activity for a short period. His 2008 study put the figures at $7.34 million in labor incomes and 229 jobs.
"The Iowa caucuses provide exposure that the state, its businesses, and its boosters would find very expensive to obtain otherwise," he wrote. "For free, and for a time, the word "Iowa" is used continuously in national and international mass media, and that continuous, and often sensational, coverage of the political campaign and the communities of Iowa has to be, as the ad says, priceless."
Things could get messy because Iowa law requires the caucus be held before the fourth Tuesday in February and at least eight days before any other presidential nominating context. What does that mean now that Iowa is out of the early window?
Iowa Democrats say they plan to adhere to Iowa State Law.
"When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the State of Iowa's legal requirements and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement on Thursday night.
Iowa Democrats could still hold their caucus first, and the DNC cannot stop them. The DNC has warned state parties it would punish them for not following the set calendar, even threatening not to recognize delegates from a state at the Democratic National Convention.