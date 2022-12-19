 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

White House pushes back on calls to extend Title 42: 'We have to follow the court order'

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, on December 18.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The White House is pushing back on calls for the administration to find a way to extend a controversial public health authority that has been used to swiftly expel migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The upcoming end of Title 42 -- which was invoked under former President Donald Trump to try to contain the spread of Covid-19 and continued by President Joe Biden as the pandemic waned -- has created a surge of migrants arriving in border communities like El Paso, Texas. Some have called on the White House to find a way to extend the controversial policy and the administration on Monday confronted criticism over its handling of border security.

"We have to follow the court order," a White House official told CNN. "A court is requiring us to lift it on December 21. We are required to do it."

Images from the border have raised alarm among elected officials, some of whom have publicly questioned the Biden administration's readiness and preparations to handle the expected influx of people trying to enter the United States.

Over the weekend, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia called on Biden to "use every bit of power he has as an executive to find a way or ask for an extension."

"The president can basically, I think, ask for that extension," Manchin added. "We need an extension until we can get a viable answer for this."

The White House official declined to elaborate when asked whether Biden has the authority to secure such an extension.

The White House has insisted that the end of Title 42 does not mean that the US border will suddenly be open to all -- and that there are existing processes in place to process the claims of asylum-seekers. The administration has also pointed to months-long work that the Department of Homeland Security has been doing to prepare for the increase in migrants arriving at the border, while also calling on Congress to approve extra funding that the administration has requested to manage the situation.

Over the weekend, a federal law enforcement source familiar with daily operations in South Texas told CNN that border authorities in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants daily during the past two weeks.

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep Title 42 in force, setting the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration tried to wind down the Title 42 program in 2021, but a coalition of mostly GOP-led states -- in a separate case filed in Louisiana -- successfully sued to block the Department of Homeland Security from ending enforcement.

