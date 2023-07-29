White House hopefuls campaign across Iowa on Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Republican presidential candidates hit the campaign trail in Iowa on Saturday as they made the rounds with several events across the Hawkeye State.
On Friday night, nearly all of the Republican White House hopefuls took part in the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.
With the Iowa Caucus less than six months away, the event was a chance for lesser-known candidates to make their voices heard and bigger-name candidates to hammer home key agenda items.
On Saturday, Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley took part in a town hall in Iowa City.
Haley, who is polling around 4.4%, made the case why she is the best choice to take on President Biden.
Former Vice President Mike Pence made a strong appeal to evangelical voters on the campaign trail in Iowa on Saturday. He called on people to turn to god and pray for America.
"If we turn our hearts back to him, who has ever guided this miracle in democracy, from the time those Pilgrims stepped on the shore, I believe he's still with us today," Pence said. "If we'll turn our hearts to him, and if his people who are called by his name will humble themselves and pray and pray for all of the American people, that God is not done with America yet."
Pence told the crowd he decided to run for the White House because he thinks America is in trouble. Since taking office, he said President Joe Biden has weakened America over the last two years.
"The time had come for us to step forward one more time and offer our services because I obviously know in my heart of hearts with all humility, based on the experience that we had, we can bring America back and take us to heights we never imagined before with new Republican leadership for our party and for our nation," Pence said.
While he did not mention his former boss, Former President Donald Trump, Pence did say he is confident with new Republican leadership, the country can soar to "heights never imagined."
"I believe in this great time of challenge for people all across this country, it's easy to feel the despair about the future. A large majority of Americans don't believe that their kids are going to have the opportunity to succeed at the level that they did," Pence said. "It's like the American dream seems to be dimming for the American people with regards to our kids and I don't believe that for a moment. I really believe with the right leadership in this country, we're going to bring America back."
Pence also spoke to first responders in Nevada on Saturday and talked about the importance of electing a President who can strike a balance and bring opposing sides together to solve the nation's critical problems.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stopped in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon for a meet-and-greet event at Montage. He spoke about the importance of solving issues like the deficit, immigration, the deficit and the economy.
While he is not a big name in the race, Suarez said he believes he can get the job done for Americans.
"I'm the only candidate that feels that they have a comprehensive plan to solve immigration for a lifetime and the only candidate that can confront the dynamic economic challenges that are before us because I've already done it," Suarez said. "That, combined with my personality and skill set, allow us to restore confidence in this country not just here domestically but abroad."
Suarez touted his accomplishments leading the City of Miami, including one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and an almost 40% decrease in the city's homicide rate in the last year.
"We want to do this grassroots individual level understanding that Iowans want to do their due diligence to make sure they understand the candidate, they know the candidates, and they make the best decision, and that's what gives me a lot of hope for this country," Suarez said.
North Dakota Governor and GOP Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum also spent Saturday shaking hands with Iowa voters. He participated in a meet and greet and toured the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City.