Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House defends releasing incomplete information about the classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home. Biden is pictured here in Washington, D.C on January 17.

 Michael Brochstein/Sipa/ AP

The White House offered its most robust -- if still extremely limited -- explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department's investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.

"I understand that there's a tension between protecting and safeguarding the integrity of an ongoing investigation with providing information publicly appropriate with that," said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office.

He said that as the Justice Department, and now a special counsel, investigates the matter, it was "natural" that some information would evolve.

"In any investigation, as an investigation is ongoing, especially an investigation where people are cooperative and are working hand-in-hand with the department to review these matters, information is going to develop," he said. "That's a natural part of any investigation."

"As searches were underway, looking for additional documents to be properly handed back to the government, you know, we wanted to be respectful to try to provide as as complete information as we could, trying to balance with the need to provide that information to you all consistent with the investigation," he went on.

The White House has faced criticism, even from some Democrats, over how it has handled the matter related to Biden's handling of classified documents. That includes what it disclosed and when, including failing to say that additional documents had been found at Biden's home when initially revealing documents were found at his office.

Even as the White House sought to justify their messaging efforts, a number of questions about the matter remained unanswered. That included whether Biden himself would testify before the special counsel, Robert Hur, who is investigating the situation.

"We're not going to get ahead of that process with the special counsel and speculate on what they may or may not want or ask for," Sams said.

When CNN's MJ Lee asked why Biden's personal lawyers were involved in cleaning out his Washington office, Sams noted the work was sensitive, given its occupant.

"I think it's important to note you know, this is the President of the United States, and these are personal materials. And, you know, his trusted aides were doing the work of cleaning out the office and so I think that that's self-explanatory," he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.