What's in the House January 6 committee report summary

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... .A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder. * WHERE...All of central Iowa * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as winds increase and are at their strongest, including after snowfall subsides Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions. Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&