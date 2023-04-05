What does Former President Trump's indictment means for his presidential campaign?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Former President Donald Trump is back in Florida after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Trump was arraigned on 34 charges Tuesday relating to falsifying records about hush-money payments made to prevent damaging stories from coming to light during the 2016 Presidential campaign.
It all comes as Trump runs for the White House again in 2024. According to the polls, he is the most popular Republican candidate in the race.
"There's a sizable chunk of voters who committed to the former president in the past, whether that's 2016 or 2020, and are firmly in his camp still," Dr. Chris Larimer, KWWL Political Analyst and Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, and Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program said.
Republican lawmakers are rallying behind the Former President, with even some critics like Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, questioning the strength of the case. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have defended Trump and criticized the New York prosecutor who charged him.
Steffen Schmidt, a longtime Iowa State University political science professor, said given the Former President's popularity, there is no upside to criticizing him.
"They don't want to leave the guy that has a lot of momentum and a lot of support in the party unprotected, and they want to get in there and say this is not a serious thing," Schmidt said. "Almost the entire Republican establishment, even people interested in maybe running for office in 2024, in the Republican Party, have gone right to Donald Trump and formed, circled the wagons around him to protect him."
With the party and base rallying around him, Schmidt said it would be harder for any other candidate like a Nikki Haley or Asa Hutchinson to get the Republican nomination.
"Their chances were never that great, but I think now, they don't have any chance because this whole event galvanized Trump supporters in the party and the base of the Republican Party," Schmidt said. "I think he will have a much bigger turnout in the primaries in the Iowa caucuses. This has definitely been helpful. People rally around the person they'd like that they want, and there's a big base that likes and wants Donald Trump."
In a new CNN poll taken at the end of last week and over the weekend, a majority of Americans, 60% said they approve of the charges against Former President Trump.
"There's the potential that it could turn voters who Republican caucus-goers who were maybe open-minded to either supporting the former president or supporting one of these new candidates who are running, this may be a deciding factor in terms of moving them to another candidate, but I think it gets back to that notion of electability," Larimer said. "Among Republican primary or caucus-goers, if they are open to supporting another candidate, how does this factor into that calculation about electability? And electability is extremely difficult to measure in terms of what that means, how voters process that, but that's where it can potentially matter."
People's views tend to follow along party lines. In the CNN poll, 94% of Democrats said they approve of the decision to indict Trump, while 79% of Republicans said they do not support it.
"For voters on opposite sides of the political spectrum, you know, you likely see their interpretation of these events to fall pretty neatly along partisan lines," Larimer said. "I think it's more within that Republican electorate, and how does that affect voters calculations about electability?"
In an ABC News poll, 47% of people, including nearly 79% of Republicans and 48% of Independents, said they believe the charges are politically motivated.
"It comes back to everything we know about polarization and partisan identification and how central that is to someone's political identity and how they process political information," Larimer said. "Even though it's historic, whether or not that's going to be viewed differently."
While it may be a big shot of adrenaline and fundraising in the primaries, it may not help him as much in a general election.
"After the nomination, it becomes about electability, which with a much broader electorate, where you start to pull in voters from across the political spectrum," Larimer said.
In that CNN poll from over the weekend, 62% of independents said they disapprove of the decision to indict the Former President.
"Is this going to help him or hurt him? There, I think we don't know," Schmidt said.
Trump will not be back in court again until December, just before the 2024 Republican Presidential primaries.