What Americans think of a TikTok ban

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 93 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING,
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER,
GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA,
IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI,
LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR,
NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        : >95%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  90%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 45

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across
southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when
relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of
strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to
40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this
afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to
control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

What Americans think of a TikTok ban

  • Updated
  • 0
What Americans think of a TikTok ban

Half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok.

 MclittleStock/Adobe Stock

Half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok, while 22% oppose the idea and more than a quarter are unsure, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Friday.

The survey results — collected in the days before and after TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress on March 23 — highlight the company's challenges in persuading the public TikTok does not pose a national security risk.

But it also underscores that significant portions of the country, 28% of Americans, remain uncertain about a ban on TikTok, suggesting they do not have firm views on the matter.

Opposition to banning TikTok is significantly higher among younger Americans (46% of respondents aged 18-29) than among older ones (15% of those aged 50-64 and just 4% of those 65 or older oppose it) and among those that use TikTok (56% opposed) versus those who do not (11% opposed).

Some 19% of TikTok users did express support for a US government ban, however.

Those who know of TikTok's connections to China are more than twice as likely to support a US government ban than those who are not aware of the link (60% vs. 27%), according to the survey.

The survey found, however, that most Americans — nearly two-thirds (64%) — are aware of TikTok's China connection.

There is a partisan gap as well, with 60% of Republicans or those who lean Republican in favor of banning TikTok, Pew found, compared to 43% of Democrats or those who lean Democratic.

The findings are largely consistent with a Washington Post poll conducted in mid-March, and a CBS News-YouGov poll done in the days leading up to Chew's testimony.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.