What a potential debt default would mean for Iowans

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The debate in Washington to raise the debt ceiling continues this week. With a potential default looming, President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Tuesday.
Time is running out for Republicans and Democrats in Washington to come together and raise the debt ceiling, and try to avoid a default. If the U.S. does default, it would be the first time in U.S. history.
President Biden and Speaker McCarthy will be meeting for the first time since February on Tuesday as they still have yet to reach an agreement. As Tippie School of Business Professor Anne Villamil explains, failure to raise the debt ceiling would have grave consequences.
Villamil explained, "It would actually be catastrophic. That is the correct word to use, because ultimately, we're talking about U.S. Treasury bills, bonds, notes, and those are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government."
She also explained how a potential default could impact Iowans.
Villamil said, "Anything that would hurt our credit rating would raise the cost of borrowing for the United States, the world, and people sitting in Iowa. Whether they need a mortgage, a car loan, a business loan, any kind of loan."
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if an agreement is not reached in the next several weeks.
Villamil hopes to see those in Washington raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults to avoid the economic problems that would follow.
Various members of House and Senate leadership will be joining President Biden and Speaker McCarthy at their meeting on Tuesday.