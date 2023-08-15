Walter Burtis announces candidacy for Cedar Falls Mayor

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Local business owner Walter Burtis has officially announced his candidacy for Cedar Falls Mayor.
Burtis is campaigning for improved city parking, reducing wasteful spending, affordable housing and controlling property taxes.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024.
In a press release Burtis said, "As a harbinger of effectiveness and efficiency, I aim to infuse renewed energy into our city council meetings, driving a purposeful agenda that echoes the aspirations of our vibrant and secure community. At its heart, our city is a treasure trove of opportunities waiting to be unearthed and I am eager to be its advocate, to nurture its growth and prosperity for the benefit of all.”
Burtis opened his first business in Cedar Falls in 2017 and has opened several in the years since.
