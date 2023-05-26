Vivek Ramaswamay makes his pitch to voters in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Vivek Ramaswamy visited Eastern Iowa on Friday. He spent the day in Cedar Falls, holding two meet-and-greet events and a roundtable discussion with business owners at Mudd Advertising.
"There's a lot of candidates who want to restore America back to normalcy, and I understand that we live in times that are not normal in the country today, but I think that's not sufficient," Ramaswamy said. "I don't want just to restore normalcy, and I want to restore the pursuit of excellence in this country and what it means to be an American."
Ramaswamy entered the race in February and has been in Iowa several times since his announcement.
He is a biotech founder who has founded multiple multibillion-dollar companies.
"I'm an outsider. I'm not a professional politician," Ramaswamy said.
Ramaswamy said he wants to use that business experience to change how the federal government is run.
"You want to think about the Constitution, there's three branches of government, not four," he said. "It's that fourth branch, the administrative state, what Former President Trump called the swamp. That's what gets in the way. I want to get that job done by dismantling it by shutting down agencies that shouldn't have existed."
Rather than raising taxes or cutting social security or Medicare, Ramaswamy said his economic plan would focus on restoring GDP growth.
"I like American energy. Drill, frack, burn coal, and embrace nuclear energy without apologizing. Let's put people back to work by stopping payments to stay at home and then reform the US Federal Reserve," Ramaswamy said. "It turns out we can grow our way out of most of our problems, and we need to revive our self-confidence to do it without apologizing."