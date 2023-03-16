Vice President Kamala Harris discusses reproductive health care in visit to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Des Moines on Thursday in her first trip to Iowa since taking office.
During a roundtable discussion at Grand View University, Harris spoke with local leaders about efforts to protect reproductive rights.
"We know Iowa is on the frontline in this fight," Vice President Harris said. "Not unlike the United States as a whole. In Iowa, the latest numbers tell us 61% of Iowans, the majority, do not support these attacks on reproductive rights."
It is the latest meeting Harris has held across the country since the United State Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June, ending federal protections for abortions.
"I'm saying to extremist so-called leaders who support and profess to be themselves as a beacon of freedom and opportunity it is important to understand what freedom and opportunity to real people every day," Harris said. "Which calls into question whether we're on the same page about what freedom means. I do believe for the majority of Americans, it means the ability and the freedom to make decisions about their body, the future of their family and their lives."
While the event was not open to the public, Vice President Harris spoke to the media for a few minutes before the start of the event.
"On this and so many issues, we must continue to build a coalition because we are seeing in many states there is an attack on reproductive health care, there is also an attack on LGBTQ rights, there is also an attack on voting rights, the freedom to love the person you love, the freedom to have access to the ballot box," Harris said. "Let us continue in this fight on these essential principals and build a coalition around all the people who understand what is at stake."
Harris and others on the roundtable slammed attacks on Reproductive rights, calling them extreme and saying they endanger women's lives.
"It is a clear and present danger, threatening the future of our state and everyone who calls Iowa home," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said. "These looming restrictions threaten the health and safety of Iowans, and they would limit our choices and narrow our opportunities. Iowa Republican politicians are making our state less welcoming, pushing young people to leave Iowa and making it harder for us to attract new residents."
Harris' visit came one day after a federal judge heard arguments over whether to ban a pill used for abortions, Mifepristone. It is part of a two drug regimen that terminates pregnancies. A group of anti-abortion medical organizations and doctors known as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine filed a lawsuit in Texas, arguing the Government did not adequately evaluate the drug's safety.
The FDA said the claims are "unsupported by any evidence."
"On the fundamental issue at play with that court case is our public health system as a whole," Harris said. "If politicians can start using the court to undo doctor's decisions, imagine where that could lead."
Right now, abortion is legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford and other Republican leaders have said they want to wait and see what happens with the 2018 Fetal Heartbeat bill.
Governor Reynolds asked a judge to revive it, who declined. Reynolds has since appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
"We have seen an increase in requests for contraception, including long-acting contraception and other forms. Persons to become pregnant are concerned the abortion ban will be a slippery slope to a ban on contraception," Dr. Kareen Olesen of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines said. "We hear these concerns from our patients every day. Further restricting reproductive health care will harm the people of our state."
On Wednesday, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to make birth control available over the counter. House Democrats at the round table said they plan to introduce several bills next week, including ones that would add a guarantee of reproductive freedom to the Iowa constitution and restore family planning programs under Medicaid.
"The Governor and the GOP cut them several years ago, and they have resulted in a rise in abortion and STI rates here in Iowa," House Minority Whip Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said.
After the roundtable, the Vice President was spotted at the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Harris attended the game between Howard and the University of Kansas. Harris graduated from Howard in 1986.