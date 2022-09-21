US Senate candidate Michael Franken denies allegations from ex-staffer

IOWA (KWWL) -- U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Michael Franken is facing assault allegations from a former campaign staffer.
A report was filed with Des Moines Police by the woman in April of this year. She claims a man, whose name was redacted from the report, grabbed and kissed her without her consent. Conservative website Iowa Field Report first made the connection it was Franken citing context clues.
According to the police report, police and an Assistant Polk County Attorney determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal investigation and the case was closed as unfounded.
Franken also denies the allegations.
Republicans, including Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, argue the woman who filed the report is under a non-disclosure agreement, and is prevented from sharing her story.
During a press call Wednesday, Franken's opponent Senator Chuck Grassley said the former staffer should be able to speak freely.
"People who've experienced sexual harassment or assault should be able to speak out if they so choose," said Sen. Grassley.
Franken's campaign manager issued a statement to KWWL saying in part, "No agreement exists that prevents any employee of our campaign past or present from speaking out on the issue. These accusations are false and deceitful insinuations from political opponents."
Dennis Goldford, a Drake University professor, explained the implications this situation raises in the Senate race to KCCI-TV in Des Moines. "An allegation of this sort introduces or can introduce a hesitation on the part of voters who are still learning who a particular candidate is, and may be swayed by information that may be true, may not be wholly true," Goldford said.
He added, "If there were arrestable charges and charges that could be made and prosecuted. That would be game over. But we're not there yet, if at all."
The campaign staffer who accused Franken has not commented publicly on the matter.
