Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon
and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall
is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight
inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong
winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by
producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard
conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are
more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety
of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may
approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and
east central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations near to
above one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

US default on debt likely in summer or early fall if Congress doesn't act, new analysis projects

The US will likely default on its debt likely over the summer or in the early fall if Congress doesn't act, a new analysis projects.

The US will likely start to default on its obligations over the summer or in the early fall if Congress doesn't address the debt ceiling before then, according to a new analysis released Wednesday. The timing should become clearer after the 2022 tax revenues come in this spring.

The new projection from the Bipartisan Policy Center is in line with a forecast issued last week by the Congressional Budget Office, which said the default could take place between July and September. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects the so-called X Date to arrive in early to mid-August.

The center's estimate is also "roughly consistent" with the forecast provided by the Treasury Department when it announced last month that the nation had hit the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, said Shai Akabas, the center's director of economic policy.

At that time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the department would start taking extraordinary measures to allow the federal government to continue paying its bills in full and on time. The effort would last through June 5, though she also noted that it's unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures would be exhausted before early June. However, she stressed that there is "considerable uncertainty" around that forecast.

The projections give lawmakers and the Biden administration a sense of when they must reach an agreement on resolving the borrowing limit to avoid a catastrophic default. The forecasts are also meant to spur action, though little progress has been made so far.

Pinpointing the timing is difficult because it depends heavily on 2022 tax collections in April. The center, CBO and others expect to issue updated estimates in May when the revenue picture becomes clearer.

This tax season is particularly hard to predict because it follows strong 2021 collections, which were boosted by pandemic relief efforts, as well as a year of more persistent inflation and faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"There is significant revenue volatility, particularly given the state of the economy right now," said Rachel Snyderman, the center's senior associate director of business and economic policy.

The government is projected to shell out more than $3 trillion and collect about $2.5 trillion between February and June, according to the center. A shift of a few hundred billion dollars in either direction would affect the X Date.

Though the threat of default may not occur until the summer, Congress should not wait to address the issue, said Akabas, echoing repeated warnings from other budget experts and government officials.

But House Republicans and the White House have yet to find much common ground to settle their standoff over the borrowing cap. GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, while President Joe Biden is calling on Republicans to negotiate on reducing spending without holding the debt ceiling hostage.

If the US defaults on its debt, there would be enormous consequences on the national economy, global financial stability and many Americans. A previous close call in 2011 prompted the stock market to decline, borrowing costs to rise and the nation's credit rating to be downgraded.

Already, Treasury securities maturing within the X Date range are commanding higher rates.

"That's because investors are ever so slightly more worried that those are not going to be made on time," Akabas said. "I expect that those patterns will likely grow if we get closer without any resolution. And those are direct costs to taxpayers over time because those are interest costs that the United States has to pay."

