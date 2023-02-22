US default on debt likely in summer or early fall if Congress doesn't act, new analysis projects

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east central Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations near to above one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&